Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 386.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also

