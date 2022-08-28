NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Stock Performance

NYSE:NPTN opened at $16.01 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeoPhotonics

Institutional Trading of NeoPhotonics

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $94,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

