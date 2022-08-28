NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Insider Activity

NetApp Trading Down 4.6 %

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

