Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 12.7% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shares rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 131,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 363,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

NCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

