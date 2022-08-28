Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on NVRO. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

NVRO opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

