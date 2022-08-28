News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in News by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of News by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 4.9% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,192,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Price Performance

News Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

