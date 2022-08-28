NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $55.60 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $95.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

