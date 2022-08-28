NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.20. NextDecade shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 434 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NextDecade by 799.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 732,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 553.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

