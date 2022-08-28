NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.20. NextDecade shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 434 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.96.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
