NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,800. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,979 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile



NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

