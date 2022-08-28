NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,588 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

