NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 1,500 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,572.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. BOK Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

