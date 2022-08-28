NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,800 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

WDC opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

