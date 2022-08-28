NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.94. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.