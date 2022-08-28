NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Stock Down 1.7 %
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Core & Main Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
