NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

