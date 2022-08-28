NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 3.9 %

ENSG stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

