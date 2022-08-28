NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 3,900 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of LAC opened at $29.86 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.