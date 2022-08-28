NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $36.97 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

