NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

