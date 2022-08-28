NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $147,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $92,207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

