NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $164,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $139.64 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

