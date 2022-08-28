NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $214,000 in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seaboard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seaboard by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seaboard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,094.98 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,535.57 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

