NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $258,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

