NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $331,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,989 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

