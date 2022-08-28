NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

