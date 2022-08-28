NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

