NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 270,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 62,432 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,641,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

