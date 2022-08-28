NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

