NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

