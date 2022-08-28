NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 800 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 233.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

