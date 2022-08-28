NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 900 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

