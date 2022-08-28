NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $307,133. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

