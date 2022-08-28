NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $125,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,435. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.32 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

