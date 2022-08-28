NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $126,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,048 shares of company stock worth $2,224,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

