NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $210,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $156.42 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.