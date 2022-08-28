NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $225,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after buying an additional 1,503,557 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after buying an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,950,000 after buying an additional 677,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

