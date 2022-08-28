NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after buying an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,181,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 164,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $84.12 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,921. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

