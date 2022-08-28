Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,982 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after acquiring an additional 311,955 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

