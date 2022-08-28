Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,585 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 1,003.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

