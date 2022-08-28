Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

