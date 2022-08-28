Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 158,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 191,753 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 3.9 %

CS stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

