Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

