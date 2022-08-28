Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Service Co. International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in Service Co. International by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,218,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $2,087,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,037,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $2,087,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,037,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,236. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.5 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

