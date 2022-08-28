Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCVL. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.