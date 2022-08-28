Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.