Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,020 Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA IQSU opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

