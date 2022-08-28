Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 333 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 162,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

