Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,750 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 90,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

