NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of XSNX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. NovAccess Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

