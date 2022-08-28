Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Novavax by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $277.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.