NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

